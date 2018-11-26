Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Launches Friday for Switch - News

Developer Capybara Games announced Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on Friday, November 30.

Here is an overview of the game:

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP is an exploratory adventure with an emphasis on audiovisual style.

Traverse a mythic little realm, use a sword to do battle, and evoke ‘sworcery’ to solve mystical musical mysteries. Experience a video game world that is affected by moon phases and help a wandering warrior monk complete her woeful errand.

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP features an album’s worth of original music by noted composer Jim Guthrie, as well as artwork and designs by Superbrothers Inc., crafted and engineered by video game wizards at Capy in Toronto, Canada.

Key Features:

Capy, Superbrothers, and Jim Guthrie bring you this old-fangled mythopoetic journey on console for the first time.

Guide a warrior monk on a laid-back adventure in a bronze age mountain wilderness, overcome occasionally hard-hitting battles, and solve mystical, musical puzzles to help The Scythian complete her woeful errand.

A fevered Famicom dream. Explore a lavishly-pixelated mythopoetic storyworld affected by real-life moon phases.

A prog rock concept record you can hang out in. Treat your ears to an album’s worth of original music created by the legendary composer Jim Guthrie.

Choose your style of questing: Tip-tap using the Switch console’s touch-able Touch screen, in handheld mode held by your hands, docked and using a Joy-Con to point-and-click, or even with a controller.

Don’t worry, we cut Twitter.

