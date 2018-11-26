Slime-san: Content Creator Launches in Early December for Steam - News

Publisher Headup Games and developer Fabraz announced Slime-san: Creator will launch for Windows PC via Steam in early December.





Here is an overview of the game:

Now, we present you with Slime-san: Creator which will deliver even more fun: Create Slime-san-based platforming levels with incredible precision and ease. Unleash your creativity with thousands of possible combinations using nearly all elements, mechanics and enemies from Slime-san and share your creations with the whole world! Perhaps soon, we will see your levels in the popular list, too?

Slime-san: Creator features an intuitive UI (including full gamepad support!) and introduces you gently to the creation process until you’re able to create fantastic (and cruel) levels on your own. Besides several mechanics and enemies, you can choose from a plethora of customization options which enables you to create truly unique levels for other players to enjoy and play online.

Creating a new level can be so easy!

Not into creating levels? No worries! By using our level browser you can filter by new or popular levels and add them to your favorites. You can even search for level creator names or level IDs. With Slime-san: Creator you’ll have thousands of amazing levels to play, with more coming in each day! How exciting is that?!

Key Features:

Create levels using over 100 different enemy types and mechanics.

Adjust the length of your levels and add modifiers on top of them like adding water or inverting gravity!

Write descriptions, titles and pick your music, color palette and more! Customization galore!

Share and browse for levels online! Sort by new or popular and favorite levels you like.

Directly search for level creators or level IDs to share them easily with friends and family!

A possibly infinite amount of Slime-san levels are waiting to be made and played!

