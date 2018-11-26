Record of Agarest War: Mariage Headed West in Early 2019 for Steam - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Record of Agarest War: Mariage will launch for Windows PC via Steam worldwide in early 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

Agarest begins with a hero, who at birth, was given a difficult task in defeating the Archdemon. The society revolves around the mythos of Yiris, the Larva commonly known as the Sacred Princess, who blessed the world and fell in love with a human. Martyred for her love, she was then punished by the heavenly creator. The Archdemon arrived soon after, and Yiris’ lover pledged to destroy the evil Archdemon with the infamous Ciel Blade, a sword of rainbow.

A Hero, or Chosen One, is trusted to produce an heir that can at last put an end to the Archdemon once and for all.

Key Features:

True Love Waits – Begin the story as the first generation protagonist Rain, where players will have the chance to choose from various bachelorettes. The story’s path will change depending on the girl you choose! The story extends through two generations with each new protagonist inheriting stats and abilities from their parents.

– Begin the story as the first generation protagonist Rain, where players will have the chance to choose from various bachelorettes. The story’s path will change depending on the girl you choose! The story extends through two generations with each new protagonist inheriting stats and abilities from their parents. Up-Close and Personal – The Unification System allows players to unlock special interactive CGs when reaching a certain Heart Level with your love interest. The higher the Heart Levels, the more intimate the experience! Earn your partner’s trust for your chance to inspect your partner’s pleasure spots that will ultimately unlock new abilities and weapons!

– The Unification System allows players to unlock special interactive CGs when reaching a certain Heart Level with your love interest. The higher the Heart Levels, the more intimate the experience! Earn your partner’s trust for your chance to inspect your partner’s pleasure spots that will ultimately unlock new abilities and weapons! Class Is In Session – Assign your party members as an Attacker, Defender, Healer, or Supporter. Choose to upgrade a specific class for your character to unlock multiple strategic opportunities!

– Assign your party members as an Attacker, Defender, Healer, or Supporter. Choose to upgrade a specific class for your character to unlock multiple strategic opportunities! Custom Kawaii Outfits For All – Craft various outfits for your party members by using items picked up from enemy forces and the local shop! Check yourself out in a 360 degree viewable gallery!

