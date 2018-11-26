WWE 2K19 Sells an Estimated 364,738 Units First Week at Retail on PS4 and Xbox One - Sales

The professional wrestling game from publisher 2K Sports and developer Visual Concepts - WWE 2K19 - sold 364,738 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 13.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 249,999 units sold (69%), compared to 114,739 units sold on the Xbox One (31%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 178,972 units sold (49%), compared to 116,937 units sold in Europe (32%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 27,365 units in the UK, 18,866 units in Germany, and 17,585 units in France.

Here is how first week sales of WWE 2K19 compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:

WWE 2K15 - 577,195 WWE 2K16 - 531,926 WWE 2K17 - 447,001 WWE 2K18 - 396,640 WWE 2K14 - 394,822 WWE 2K19 - 364,738

WWE 2K19 released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on October 9.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

