PlayStation Classic Unboxing Video Released

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released an unboxing video for the PlayStation Classic.

Here is the lineup of games pre-loaded on the PlayStation Classic:

Battle Arena Toshinden*

Cool Boarders 2*

Destruction Derby*

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto*

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!*

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee*

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut*

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3*

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six*

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

*Denotes a title based on the PAL version

PlayStation Classic will launch worldwide on December 3 for $99 / €99 / 9,980 yen.

