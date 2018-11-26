PlayStation Classic Unboxing Video Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 705 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has released an unboxing video for the PlayStation Classic.
View it below:
Here is the lineup of games pre-loaded on the PlayStation Classic:
- Battle Arena Toshinden*
- Cool Boarders 2*
- Destruction Derby*
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto*
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!*
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr. Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee*
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut*
- Revelations: Persona
- R4 Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six*
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
*Denotes a title based on the PAL version
PlayStation Classic will launch worldwide on December 3 for $99 / €99 / 9,980 yen.
Yeah, half the titles are PAL version on an NTSC console? No thanks Sony. How could you screw this up so bad?
Wait.....WHAT?! HOW AND WHY?!?! DAMMIT SONY THERE IS A REASON WE MOVED PAST 50HZ!!!
Wow I thought the extremely short controller cord for the NES Classic was bad but this is just embarrassing! What were you thinking Sony?!
Preorder happily canceled.
Even for free, I wouldn't be interested.
