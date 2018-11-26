Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia Adds Noctis Lucis Calum on November 29 - News

/ 324 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Sqaure Enix has announced Noctis Lucis Calum will be coming to Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia on Thursday, November 29.

Noctis is the first character from Final Fantasy XV to be added to the mobile game.

View the trailer for the character below:

Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia is available now for iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles