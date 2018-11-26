PlayStation Awards 2018 to be Live Streamed on YouTube - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced it will live stream the PlayStation Awards 2018 on Monday, December 3 at 16:45 JST on YouTube. You can watch it in English and Japanese.

Titles that have sold over 500,000 units in Japan and Asia will receive a Gold Prize and titles that have sold over one million units will be rewarded the Platinum Prize.

The PlayStation Network Prize to the three best-selling PSN games. The User's Choice awards will be voted by the fans, while Indie and PlayStation VR games will each have three games awarded.

