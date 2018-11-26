Ghost of a Tale Launches February 2019 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Developer SeithCG announced the full release for Ghost of a Tale will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in February 2019. The game first launched for Windows PC via Steam in March and is currently available on Game Preview on the Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

Ghost of a Tale is an action-RPG game in which you play as Tilo, a mouse and minstrel caught up in a perilous adventure. The game takes place in a medieval world populated only by animals, and puts an emphasis on immersion and exploration. It features stealth elements, disguises, conversations with allies and enemies, and quests.

You’ll be able to explore the secrets of Dwindling Heights Keep and navigate its dangers. Tilo is not much of a fighter, so stealth and nimbleness are your allies when confronted with enemies twice your size. Talk to the characters you meet and leave no stone unturned in your quest to find Merra, your true love….

