Overkill's The Walking Dead Publisher Starbreeze Struggles Financially Following Poor Launch - News

/ 394 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Starbreeze is reviewing the cost of its operations following disappointing sales for Overkill's the Walking Dead. On top of that 505 Games, which is porting the game to consoles, won't be paying Starbreeze its license fee of $10 million until next year:

"We will not be able to recognize the license fee from 505 Games for Overkill’s The Walking Dead as revenue until after the end of the fourth quarter, while initial sales revenues from the game are lower than expected. This will have negative impact on fourth-quarter earnings, but our target of positive EBITDA for Q4 stands,” said Starbreeze CFO Sebastian Ahlskog in a press release.

"Initial sales revenues from Overkill's The Walking Dead are lower than forecasted, primarily because the share of sales in low-price countries, such as China and Russia, is significantly higher than expected."

If you're playing Overkill's The Walking Dead then it's not all bad news - the team is still hopeful that the game can grow and will continue to work on it instead of cutting and running onto a different project. Starbreeze Chairman Michael Hjorth said:

"We have a pulse of concurrent players, which is essential to future performance within the framework of our Games as a Service concept. The team is working at full capacity to deliver improvements to the game and new content, and Season 2 will be starting soon.”

More Articles