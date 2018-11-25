Report: Batman: Arkham Collection Releasing This Week - News

posted 5 hours ago

Warner Bros. will be releasing Batman: Arkham Collection on November 27, according to a report on TrueAchievements. The collection will include the remastered versions of Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, the last game in the series, Batman: Arkham Knight, and the DLC for all three games.





Read a description of the game below:

Batman: Arkham Collection brings you the definitive versions of Rocksteady's Arkham Trilogy games, including all post-launch content, in one complete collection. Experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation - Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals. Complete your experience with the explosive finale to the Arkham series in Batman: Arkham Knight. Become the Batman and utilize a wide range of gadgets and abilities to face off against Gotham's most dangerous villains, finally facing the ultimate threat against the city that Batman is sworn to protect.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

