Yooka-Laylee Tops 1 Million Players

Playtonic Games announced via Twitter the 3D platformer, Yooka-Laylee, has hit a new milestone, with over one million players.
Wahey! Weâ€™ve hit a milestone of over 1 million #YookaLaylee players! Have a massive thank you from all of us at Playtonic, in the form of a fresh photo of the worldâ€™s most gorgeous 47-year-old, Kev Bayliss (bottom right), with his colleagues. pic.twitter.com/AZOX7PLw9F— Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) November 22, 2018
Yooka-Laylee is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.
Weird that they specific "players" instead of sales
It might be because they don't include kickstarter backers as sales? About 50K got their copy that way.
Maybe they included those who pirated.
It sounds shady like studio's do this to bring a bit more attention to a game again with fake inflated positives, but i do not see how this studio would make use of that.
Game was finally discounted recently on the Switch and it headed right into the top 30 charts along with a sale to me, seems like a great throwback to the N64 days of collectathon 3d platformers, some people reviewed it harshly based on being too close to those N64 titles but as someone that bought it for that .... I love it for nailing that genre completely in a modern HD game.
Even if it released in 1999, I don't think it would have been particularly well received. It had a lot of issues of the poorer examples of the genre. The levels were not intuitive to navigate and the controls were clunky (I heard some patches fixed this). It is like the platformers of that era, but unfortunately it's way closer to DK 64 or Banjo Tooie than Banjo Kazooie or Mario 64. It's not a bad game, and hopefully they'll do a sequel that fixes some of the issues, but it was still kind of disappointing.
I loved DK64.... not as much as Mario64 of course, that is one of in my opinion the best games ever made still to this day, but still... DK... Donkey Kong.... D K Donkey Kong is here! That rap was a cringey part of my teenage life and it was.... one of the better parts of it lol.
Great news, I really enjoyed Yooka Laylee and am glad it found some success.
game is generic and boring in my opinion
So did they sell a million? Or what's going on...?
Honestly, that sounds like a failure to me. Its on four platforms and Rare fans were begging for a game like this. Only 1 million players? Not very impressive.
Got it in a humble bundle and still refuse to play it.
Glad they made it this far. ^^
