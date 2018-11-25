Yooka-Laylee Tops 1 Million Players - News

posted 8 hours ago

Playtonic Games announced via Twitter the 3D platformer, Yooka-Laylee, has hit a new milestone, with over one million players.

Wahey! Weâ€™ve hit a milestone of over 1 million #YookaLaylee players! Have a massive thank you from all of us at Playtonic, in the form of a fresh photo of the worldâ€™s most gorgeous 47-year-old, Kev Bayliss (bottom right), with his colleagues. pic.twitter.com/AZOX7PLw9F — Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) November 22, 2018

Yooka-Laylee is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

