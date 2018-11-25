Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Sells an Estimated 3.68 Million Units in 2 Days at Retail - Sales

/ 537 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The multiplayer first-person shooter from publisher Activision and developer Treyarch - Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII - sold 3,680,685 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 13.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 2,499,224 units sold (68%), compared to 1,117,085 units sold on the Xbox One (30%) and 64,376 units sold on Windows PC (2%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 1,607,534 units sold (44%), compared to 1,212,804 units sold in Europe (33%) and 230,235 units sold in Japan (6%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 260,220 units in the UK, 193,310 units in Germany, and 218,401 units in France.

Here is how the first week sales of Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII's compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:

Call of Duty: Black Ops II - 12.23m Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - 12.32m Call of Duty: Black Ops - 10.50m Call of Duty: Ghosts - 8.32m Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 8.18m Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - 6.83m Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - 6.23m Call of Duty: WWII - 5.42m Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII - 3.68m Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - 3.27m Call of Duty: World at War - 2.11m Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - 1.51m

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles