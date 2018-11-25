Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Sells an Estimated 3.68 Million Units in 2 Days at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 537 Views
The multiplayer first-person shooter from publisher Activision and developer Treyarch - Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII - sold 3,680,685 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 13.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 2,499,224 units sold (68%), compared to 1,117,085 units sold on the Xbox One (30%) and 64,376 units sold on Windows PC (2%).
Here is how the first week sales of Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII's compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II - 12.23m
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - 12.32m
- Call of Duty: Black Ops - 10.50m
- Call of Duty: Ghosts - 8.32m
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 8.18m
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - 6.83m
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - 6.23m
- Call of Duty: WWII - 5.42m
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII - 3.68m
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - 3.27m
- Call of Duty: World at War - 2.11m
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - 1.51m
It looks low but I can guarantee this game sold more than WWII Its probably because of the increasing amount of people going digital (including me)
As far as I know Activision did say that it had the highest digital sales in franchise history, so you're very likely right there. I know I recently purchased it digitally.
I just really hope this game does well and has legs in the long term.
