New Nintendo Releases This Week - Abzu, This War of Mine, Horizon Chase Turbo
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 26 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
November 26
- Mordheim: Warband Skirmish
November 27
- 99Vida - Definitive Edition
- Spintires: MudRunner - American Wilds
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
Novmber 28
- Horizon Chase Turbo
- R-Type Dimensions EX
November 29
- Abzu
- Akihabara - Feel the Rhythm Remixed
- Animal Hunter Z
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Cattails
- Crimson Keep
- Desteritrip
- Gelly Break
- GensokyoDefenders
- Marenian Tavern Story: PAtty and the Hungry God
- NAIRI: Tower of Shirin
- Screencheat: Unplugged
- Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax
- Coffee Crisis
- Escape Doodland
- Harvest Life
- I Am The Hero
- OkunoKA
- Secret Files: Tunguska
- The First Tree
