New Nintendo Releases This Week - Abzu, This War of Mine, Horizon Chase Turbo - News

/ 395 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 26 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

November 26

Mordheim: Warband Skirmish

November 27

99Vida - Definitive Edition

Spintires: MudRunner - American Wilds

This War of Mine: Complete Edition

Novmber 28

Horizon Chase Turbo

R-Type Dimensions EX

November 29

Abzu

Akihabara - Feel the Rhythm Remixed

Animal Hunter Z

Asterix & Obelix XXL 2

Cattails

Crimson Keep

Desteritrip

Gelly Break

GensokyoDefenders

Marenian Tavern Story: PAtty and the Hungry God

NAIRI: Tower of Shirin

Screencheat: Unplugged

Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax

November 30

Coffee Crisis

Escape Doodland

Harvest Life

I Am The Hero

OkunoKA

Secret Files: Tunguska

The First Tree

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles