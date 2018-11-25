Final Splatoon 2 Update Out December 5 - News

The final update for the Splatoon 2, Update Version 4.3.0, will be available on December 5.

Version 4.3.0 adds eight new weapons. Four of the weapons have been revealed and include the Ballpoint Splating Nouveau, Nautilus 79, Custom Explosher and the Bloblobber Deco. View them below:





New abilities will also be added to the game include. Bomb Defense Up and Cold Blooded have been combned to create the Defense Up DX ability. Main Power Up will enhance weapons in a variety of ways.

