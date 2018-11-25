Square Enix Trademarks Parasite Eve - News

Square Enix has trademarked Parasite Eve in Europe.

The first game in the action RPG franchise, Parasite Eve, was released in 1998 for the original PlayStation. The sequel, Parasite Eve II, was released in 1999 and the last game in the franchise, The 3rd Birthday, launched in 2010 for the PSP.

