Square Enix Trademarks Parasite Eve - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 571 Views
Square Enix has trademarked Parasite Eve in Europe.
The first game in the action RPG franchise, Parasite Eve, was released in 1998 for the original PlayStation. The sequel, Parasite Eve II, was released in 1999 and the last game in the franchise, The 3rd Birthday, launched in 2010 for the PSP.
Thanks Gematsu.
Its so annoying when publishers renew trademarks and you know they're not going to do anything with it.
There should be laws against this sort of thing in the gaming industry.
i want remake please instead of remastered
If by remake you mean reboot, then yes and both.
If they actually did something with this, it would be nice. But considering how long SE takes to do a remake this days, we might have to wait until the end of the PS5's lifespan to see them.
Never played these but wanted to. Wonder if they'll make a Switch game like Octopath Traveler or put it on PS/Xbox/PC?
