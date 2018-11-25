20th Century Fox Trademarks Alien: Blackout for Video Games - News

posted 6 hours ago

20th Century Fox has trademarked Alien: Blackout for use "computer game discs; software, namely game software."

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has posted a teaser image via Twitter that has the words "Worlds Will Change" and a W in the upper left corner that is similar to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation of the Alien franchise.

WORLDS // WILL // CHANGE on December 6 #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/2b8ZPZCTbv — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 2, 2018

It is possible the game is a sequel to Alien: Isolation. An official announcement will likely happen at The Game Awards 2018 on December 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

