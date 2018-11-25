Mario Tennis Aces to Add Luma, Boom Boom and Pauline in Early 2019 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will add Luma, Boom Boom and Pauline as playable characters in Mario Tennis Aces between January 2019 and March 2019.

View the trailer for characters below:





Mario Tennis Aces is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

