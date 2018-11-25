SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy Jeanne from World Heroes DLC Announced - News

Publisher NIS America and developer SNK announced Jeanne from World Heroes will be added via paid DLC to SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy on December 13.

Here is an overview of the character:

Blessed with exceptional looks and exceptional swordsmanship to boot, Jeanne hails from 15th century France. She joined the World Heroes tournament in search of adequate competition and hopefully, a strong suitor as well. Will you be able to survive her attacks?

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

