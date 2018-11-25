Kadokawa Games Announces Strategy RPG Project Europa - News

/ 308 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Kadokawa Games has announced strategy RPG, Project Europa, for smartphones. The game features an original story that starts when a distress signal is sent from Jupiter’s second moon, Europa.





More information on Project Europa will be released later.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles