Root Letter Hollywood Live Action Film is in Production - News

posted 6 hours ago

Kadokawa Games and Akatsuki Entertainment USA have announced a Hollywood live action film based on the mystery adventure game, Root Letter, is in production.





Annmarie Sairrino Bailey will produce the film. It is currently early on and the script has yet to be written. A release date for the film was not announced.

