Red Dead Redemption 2 Leads October Software Sales in Germany - NewsThomas Froehlicher
While Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII came out on top in the US, Europe favored Red Dead Redemption 2 in October. As in Spain and France, Rockstar's game was unrivalled last month in the German charts, selling over 500,000 copies in a week, as reported in Germany's sales awards. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII ended up between 200,000 and 500,000 units sold.
Didn't bo4 have more time to sell in October than rdr2 though? O.o
