Red Dead Redemption 2 Leads October Software Sales in Germany - News

While Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII came out on top in the US, Europe favored Red Dead Redemption 2 in October. As in Spain and France, Rockstar's game was unrivalled last month in the German charts, selling over 500,000 copies in a week, as reported in Germany's sales awards. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII ended up between 200,000 and 500,000 units sold.

FIFA 19 stayed very strong, managing to beat out Activision's long-running FPS series. EA's sports game hit a million units sold this month. Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Super Mario Party achieved strong launches, with Ubisoft's title selling over 200,000 units and Super Mario Party managing over 100,000. Forza Horizon 4 hitting the top ten proves that Microsoft still has a presence in Germany.

SoulCalibur VI makes a timid entry at rank 18, just under Luigi's Mansion on the ageing 3DS. Bandai Namco's fighting game's performance seems a bit underwhelming in the Old Continent in general.

