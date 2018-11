Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops Spanish Charts in October - News

Although released late in the month, Red Dead Redemption 2 took the upper hand over Call of Duty Black Ops IIII in October in Spain, as reported by the Spanish Association of Video Games . Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Super Mario Party are the other clear winners of the month, both reaching the top five.

All Platforms:

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 (PS4) CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4) ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY (PS4) SUPER MARIO PARTY (SWITCH) CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION (PS4) RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 (XBOX ONE) SPIDER-MAN (PS4) CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 (PC) FIFA 19 (XBOX ONE)





Top sellers per system are as follows. SoulCalibur VI unfortunately failed to enter at all, likely pressured by the big western games. Dark Souls Remastered achieves a stunning second place on Switch, which is all the more impressive given the PS4 and Xbox One versions released much earlier.





PS4

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 FIFA 19 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION SPIDER-MAN RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 – PHYSICAL ULTIMATE EDITION GRAND THEFT AUTO V RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 – DIGITAL ULTIMATE EDITION NBA 2K19

PS Vita

AXIOM VERGE – MULTIVERSE EDITION GOD EATER 2: RAGE BURST + GOD EATER RESURRECTION ODIN SPHERE LEIFTHRASIR FIFA 15 – LEGACY EDITION MINECRAFT: PLAYSTATION VITA EDITION J-STARS VICTORY VS+ SWORD ART ONLINE: HOLLOW REALIZATION F1 2011 ONE PIECE: BURNING BLOOD RATCHET & CLANK 3

Nintendo Switch

SUPER MARIO PARTY DARK SOULS: REMASTERED FIFA 19 THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU: FINAL REMIX MARIO KART 8 DELUXE SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION STARLINK: BATTLE FOR ATLAS STARTER PACK SPLATOON 2 THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD

Nintendo 3DS

LUIGI’S MANSION YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: RED CAT CORPS YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: WHITE DOG SQUAD SUPER MARIO MAKER FOR NINTENDO 3DS – SELECTS LUIGI’S MANSION 2 – SELECTS ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW LEAF – WELCOME AMIIBO – SELECTS POKEMON ULTRA SUN SUPER MARIO 3D LAND – SELECTS DONKEY KONG COUNTRY RETURNS 3D – SELECTS POKEMON ULTRA MOON

Xbox One

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 FIFA 19 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY FORZA HORIZON 4 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 – PHYSICAL ULTIMATE EDITION CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 – DIGITAL ULTIMATE EDITION STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II FORZA HORIZON 4 – ULTIMATE EDITION

PC

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE – STARTER EDITION FIFA 19 COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION THE SIMS 4 JUST CAUSE 3 – XL EDITION TOMB RAIDER DRAGON’S DOGMA: DARK ARISEN

