Nintendo Switch Outsells Nintendo GameCube - Sales

/ 1,163 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo GameCube, according to our estimates.

The Switch sold 208,718 units for the week ending November 3, 2018 to bring its lifetime sales to 21.78 million units. This compares to the GameCube with sales of 21.74 million units.





Breaking down Switch sales by region, it sold 8.15 million units in North America, 5.89 million units in Europe, 5.35 million units in Japan, and 2.39 million units in the rest of the world. The GameCube sold 12.55 million units in North America, 4.44 million units in Europe, 4.04 million units in Japan, and 0.71 million units in the rest of the world.

Nintendo shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch as of September 30 are 22.86 million units, with 111.10 million games shipped. GameCube shipped 21.74 million units and 208.57 million games shipped.

The best-selling Switch game is Super Mario Odyssey with 10.29 million units sold to date and climbing, while Super Smash Bros. Melee was the best-selling GameCube game with 7.07 million units sold.

The best-selling third party game on the Switch is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle with 2.19 million units sold, while Sonic Adventure 2 Battle was the best-selling third party GameCube game with 2.56 million units sold.

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling Switch games to date:

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling GameCube games:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles