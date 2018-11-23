Nintendo Switch Outsells Nintendo GameCube

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,163 Views

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo GameCube, according to our estimates.

The Switch sold 208,718 units for the week ending November 3, 2018 to bring its lifetime sales to 21.78 million units. This compares to the GameCube with sales of 21.74 million units. 


Breaking down Switch sales by region, it sold 8.15 million units in North America, 5.89 million units in Europe, 5.35 million units in Japan, and 2.39 million units in the rest of the world. The GameCube sold 12.55 million units in North America, 4.44 million units in Europe, 4.04 million units in Japan, and 0.71 million units in the rest of the world.

Nintendo shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch as of September 30 are 22.86 million units, with 111.10 million games shipped. GameCube shipped 21.74 million units and 208.57 million games shipped.

The best-selling Switch game is Super Mario Odyssey with 10.29 million units sold to date and climbing, while Super Smash Bros. Melee was the best-selling GameCube game with 7.07 million units sold.

The best-selling third party game on the Switch is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle with 2.19 million units sold, while Sonic Adventure 2 Battle was the best-selling third party GameCube game with 2.56 million units sold. 

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling Switch games to date:

PosGameYearGenrePublisherNorth AmericaEuropeJapanRest of WorldGlobal
1. Super Mario Odyssey 2017 Platform Nintendo 4.47 3.15 1.93 0.73 10.29
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2017 Racing Nintendo 3.57 3.56 1.89 0.65 9.67
3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2017 Action-Adventure Nintendo 3.92 2.55 1.16 0.63 8.27
4. Splatoon 2 2017 Shooter Nintendo 1.68 1.45 2.82 0.29 6.24
5. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 2017 Strategy Ubisoft 0.89 0.93 0.21 0.16 2.19
6. 1-2-Switch 2017 Party Nintendo 0.52 1.01 0.48 0.12 2.13
7. Arms 2017 Fighting Nintendo 0.80 0.44 0.45 0.12 1.81
8. Kirby 2018 Platform Nintendo 0.59 0.31 0.65 0.09 1.64
9. Pokken Tournament 2017 Fighting Nintendo 0.73 0.42 0.30 0.11 1.57
10. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 2017 Role-Playing Nintendo 0.43 0.43 0.23 0.08 1.16

 

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling GameCube games:

PosGameYearGenrePublisherNorth AmericaEuropeJapanRest of WorldGlobal
1. Super Smash Bros Melee 2001 Fighting Nintendo 4.41 1.04 1.39 0.22 7.07
2. Mario Kart: Double Dash!! 2003 Racing Nintendo 4.12 1.77 0.87 0.19 6.95
3. Super Mario Sunshine 2002 Platform Nintendo 4.01 1.26 0.87 0.17 6.31
4. The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker 2002 Adventure Nintendo 2.60 0.99 0.89 0.13 4.60
5. Luigi's Mansion 2001 Action Nintendo 2.38 0.67 0.46 0.10 3.60
6. Animal Crossing 2001 Simulation Nintendo 1.92 0.16 0.99 0.09 3.15
7. Metroid Prime 2002 Shooter Nintendo 1.96 0.67 0.10 0.09 2.82
8. Sonic Adventure 2 Battle 2001 Platform Sega 1.70 0.59 0.21 0.07 2.56
9. Pokemon Colosseum 2003 Role-Playing Nintendo 1.21 0.57 0.70 0.07 2.54
10. Mario Party 4 2002 Misc Nintendo 1.13 0.36 0.92 0.07 2.47

5 Comments

haxxiy
haxxiy (1 hour ago)

But has it outsold it in my heart?. . . Not!

Mnementh
Mnementh (4 hours ago)

Grats for the milestone. Onto the next, XBox.

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (7 hours ago)

Switch has the potential to be one of if not the best selling Nintendo consoles.

ResilientFighter
ResilientFighter (8 hours ago)

Well it is a far superior console and im not talking about graphics power. The switch will go down as the modern nintendo 64. I hope nintendo doesn't release a new console until after the next ps and xbox release.

Marth
Marth (8 hours ago)

Nice! Next stop OG Xbox. Should also be beaten in no time. Only three millions more needed.

