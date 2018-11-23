Nintendo Switch Japanese Commercials for Winter 2018-2019 Released - News

Nintendo has released its Japanese commercials for the Nintendo Switch for the winter 2018 to 2019 season.

The commercials feature Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and more.

