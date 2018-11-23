Darksiders III Gets Horse With No Name Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 268 Views
Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games have a new trailer for Darksiders III called "Horse With no Name."
View it below:
Darksiders III will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 27.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This is awesome now we need strife to get a game and the 4 horseman are complete :D
Great trailer, and despite it only being a horse reveal trailer I really enjoyed it, need to hurry up and play Darksiders 2 so I can buy and play this at some point. I hope it sells well enough for them to make a Darksiders 4 with Strife!
That's an amazing cover song. Almost makes me want to buy the game. I thought this game was fairly short though? Wonder how much the horse will add. It looks very open but iirc Darksiders 1 and 2 were not that open.
glad you think so ,I prefer the original
- 0
thinking that a cover is amazing and preferring it over the original are not mutually exclusive
- 0
Eh... don't all horses have no name? LIke... until you name them?
4 Comments