Turn-Based Strategy Game Warborn Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC

Developer Raredrop Games has announced turn-based strategy game, Warborn, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

Warborn is a turn-based strategy game in which players take command of a mecha strike force and deploy them in tense tactical battles as war grips the solar system.

Fight through a range of combat scenarios in a full single player campaign or battle for glory in 1vs1 online multiplayer.

Deploy: Choose from a wide range of units with different skills and combat roles. Expand your forces by calling in reinforcements from orbital dropships.

Choose from a wide range of units with different skills and combat roles. Expand your forces by calling in reinforcements from orbital dropships. Advance: Use terrain properties to your advantage and make tactical decisions when positioning your forces. Capture structures to obtain additional deployment sites and resources.

Use terrain properties to your advantage and make tactical decisions when positioning your forces. Capture structures to obtain additional deployment sites and resources. Fight: Engage the enemy with various attack options. Inflict status effects, plant traps and support allies using unique unit skills.

Engage the enemy with various attack options. Inflict status effects, plant traps and support allies using unique unit skills. Command: Take command as one of four different commanders. Each has a powerful personal mecha and abilities geared towards a particular play style.

