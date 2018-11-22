SteamWorld Dig 2 Out Now for Xbox One - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Image & Form announced the platform action adventure game, SteamWorld Dig 2, is now available for the Xbox One.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Adventure waits below the surface…

SteamWorld Dig 2 takes you on a platform mining adventure forged in Metroidvania flames. When an old trading town is struck by mysterious earthquakes, it’s up to a lone steambot and her unlikely companion to uncover what trembling terrors lie beneath.

Dig your way underground and explore vivid worlds riddled with treasure, secrets and traps.

And finally, learn the truth about your long lost friend…

