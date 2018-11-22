Musynx Headed to Steam on December 5 - News

Publisher Zodiac Interactive and developer I-Inferno announced the rhythm game, Musynx, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on December 5.





Here is an overview of the game:

The indie rhythm game Musynx is now available on Steam.

Key Features:

Worldwide Composers Unite – M2U, Paul Bazooka, Lunatic Sounds, MEMME, and more!

– M2U, Paul Bazooka, Lunatic Sounds, MEMME, and more! Unique Visual Themes – Various themes are available for each music genre for a unique sensory experience!

– Various themes are available for each music genre for a unique sensory experience! Classic Game Play – Going back to the roots with classic game play systems and mechanics!

– Going back to the roots with classic game play systems and mechanics! Real “KEY” Sound System – Enhance your playing experience with real Key Sounds!

– Enhance your playing experience with real Key Sounds! Vocaloid China Official Licensing – VC idol Stardust is officially licensed, with famous VC music included!

– VC idol Stardust is officially licensed, with famous VC music included! Constant Music Updates – Exciting updates are regularly added. Stay tuned with Musynx!

