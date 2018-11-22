Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Sells Over 3 Million Units First Week - News

The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! sold over three million units first week worldwide. This is a record for the fastest-selling game on the Nintendo Switch.





Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! released for the Nintendo Switch on November 16.

