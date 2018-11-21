Mega Man 11 Sells an Estimated 162,630 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The action platform game from publisher and developer Capcom - Mega Man 11 - sold 162,630 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 6.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the Nintendo Switch with 108,996 units sold (67%), compared to 39,096 units sold on the PlayStation 4 (24%) and 14,538 units on the Xbox One (9%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 106,526 units sold (66%), compared 27,120 units sold in Japan (17%). It also sold 25,887 units in the rest of the world.

Mega Man 11 released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in North America and Europe on October 2 and in Japan on October 4. It was only released digitally in Europe.

