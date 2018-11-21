Pokémon GO Adds Legendary Pokémon Cresselia Until December 18 - News

Pokémon GO players will be able to catch a new legendary Pokémon, Cresselia, in Raid Battles until December 18 at 1pm PST / 4pm EST.

Get ready, Trainers! A new Raid Battle challenge is hereâ€”and itâ€™s out of this world! Weâ€™re excited to announce that Cresselia, the Lunar PokÃ©mon ðŸŒ™, will appear in Raid Battles until December 18! #BeLegendary https://t.co/fRwhzYvgCi pic.twitter.com/sfVjRQS4e3 — PokÃ©mon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 20, 2018

Cresselia is a Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon.

