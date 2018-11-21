Side-Scrolling Action Game Bladed Fury Launches December 18 for Steam - News

Chinese developer NEXT Studio announced the "intense beat ‘em up 2D side-scrolling action game," Bladed Fury, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on December 18.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Based on both true stories and legends of the Warring States period in ancient China, Bladed Fury integrates enchanting music with spectacular, unique Chinese ancient art and a whimsical style to create a magnificent scrolling backdrop of this formative era in Asian history. In addition to historical elements, Bladed Fury incorporates sci-fi details, such as weapons like a mechanical arm and a machine gun that they players may acquire as the game progresses.

Bladed Fury gameplay revolves around a fierce beat ‘em up fighting system with a 2D side-scrolling perspective, while also incorporating role-playing elements such as leveling and questing. The game’s original soul system lets players to obtain enemies’ souls after defeat to strengthen the player. Additionally, dual weapon switching, flying props rebound, absolute defense, and other systems allow players to master the rhythm of combat. With a smooth progression of fighting experience, Bladed Fury emphasizes skill and strategy; players must master a variety of different skills and strategies to beat enemies and monsters. The game also features puzzle, maze and runner modes to enrich the player’s experience.

