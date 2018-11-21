Secret Files Series Headed to Switch, Secret Files: Tunguska Launches November 30 - News

Deep Silver announced it will release every chapter in the Secret Files adventure game series to the Nintendo Switch. The first game in the series headed to the Switch is Secret Files: Tunguska, which will launch via the eShop on November 30.

Here is an overview of the game:

When Vladimir Kalenkow, a high-ranking scientist looking into the unexplained Tunguska catastrophe from 1908, goes missing, his daughter Nina and his assistant Max are drawn into a conspiracy of epic proportions. Chased across the globe by the Russian intelligence apparatus and a zealous secret society, the two adventurers solve mysteries in Germany, Russia, Cuba, China and even Antarctica. But the more light they shed on the truth, the more they put themselves in danger!

Key Features:

An interactive mystery thriller.

12-plus hours of suspense-laden playing time.

Two playable main characters.

Dozens of NPCs with individual background stories.

Lots of demanding quests, riddles and puzzles.

More than a hundred exciting locations.

High-quality graphics with amazing attention to detail.

Full voice acting by popular dubbing actors.

Fully localized into German, English, Russian, Polish, French, Spanish and Italian.

