Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Sells 661,000 Units in Japan, NS Sells 200,000 Units - News

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 661,240 units, according to Media Create for the week ending November 18. The game helped increase Nintendo Switch sales nearly four fold to over 200,000 units.

Fallout 76 (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 73,489 units. Hitman 2 (PS4) debuted in fifth with sales of 10,162 units.





The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 200,850 units. The PS4 sold 17,789 units, the 3DS sold 6,599 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 1,877 units and Xbox One sold 164 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 661,240 (New) [PS4] Fallout 76 (Limited Edition Included) (Bethesda Softworks, 11/15/18) – 73,489 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 20,942 (345,627) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 17,159 (460,890) [PS4] Hitman 2 (Warner Bros. Interactive, 11/15/18) – 10,162 (New) [3DS] Luigi’s Mansion (Nintendo, 11/08/18) – 9,320 (36,689) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,319 (1,836,063) [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 (Limited Editions Included) (Take-Two Interactive, 10/26/18) – 8,120 (181) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,992 (2,698,886) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,449 (365,347) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,215 (1,159,398) [PS4] Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: Steam Dungeon (FuRyu, 11/15/18) – 5,025 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 3,990 (1,845,682) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,493 (1,760,304) [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man (Bundle Version Included) (SIE, 09/07/18) – 3,134 (305,030) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 2,958 (642,205) [NSW] RPG Maker MV (Kadokawa Games, 11/15/18) – 2,641 (New) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 2,181 (225,417) [PS4] RPG Maker MV (Kadokawa Games, 11/15/18) – 2,090 (New) [PSV] Shiro to Kuro no Alice: Twilight Line (Limited Edition Included) (Idea Factory, 11/15/18) – 2,087 (New)

