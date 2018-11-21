No Man’s Sky Visions Update Launches Tomorrow - News

/ 315 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Hello Games announced the Visions update for No Man’s Sky will launch on November 22 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View a trailer for the update below:





Here is an overview of the update:

New Worlds: No Man’s Sky’s “Visions” update greatly improves the variety and diversity of planet surfaces with millions of previously dead planets now bursting with life. Players can find mysterious artefacts on alien planets and collect them as mementos or display as trophies in their planetary base.

No Man’s Sky’s “Visions” update greatly improves the variety and diversity of planet surfaces with millions of previously dead planets now bursting with life. Players can find mysterious artefacts on alien planets and collect them as mementos or display as trophies in their planetary base. Bizarre New Creatures: “Visions” will introduce players to new strange and curious creatures found among the stars, waiting to be discovered for the very first time. Predatory fauna and deadly flora including carnivorous trap plants wait to ensnare unsuspecting travellers and reward the cautious.

“Visions” will introduce players to new strange and curious creatures found among the stars, waiting to be discovered for the very first time. Predatory fauna and deadly flora including carnivorous trap plants wait to ensnare unsuspecting travellers and reward the cautious. Global Community Missions: A new community research mission will allow players to share their progress as they work towards a common goal. Players can discover the “Visions” universe together and unlock the Eye of the Korvax helmet, as well as other emotes and building parts.

A new community research mission will allow players to share their progress as they work towards a common goal. Players can discover the “Visions” universe together and unlock the Eye of the Korvax helmet, as well as other emotes and building parts. More to Discover and More Variety: “Visions” will bring more variety to No Man’s Sky as the universe has become more alien, vibrant and exciting for players to explore. Atmospherics and skies have been improved and rainbows added to the range of in-game weather effects, enabling more unique worlds. Players are invited to unleash their inner archaeologist and explore the galaxy for planets containing the bones of ancient alien lifeforms. Travellers can unearth the remains of fallen satellites to salvage for parts but risk drawing the attention of a new threat and danger – corrupted sentinel drones. Players who can endure and survive the most extreme of weather in No Man’s Sky may also be rewarded with previous crystal treasures that only light up in the worst of storms.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles