Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Demo Launches November 26 for PS4, X1 - News

Bandai Namco announced it will release a demo for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 26 in North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia.





Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 18. It includes the base and all previously released DLC.

