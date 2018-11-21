The Messenger New Game+ Out Now - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sabotage Studio has released the New Game+ mode update for The Messenger. The update also adds controls remapping, Prophet’s hint feature directly into the map and a visual cue in the underwater labyrinth for accessibility purpose.

The New Game+ mode allows players who have beaten the game at 100 percent to start a new save slot that will feature all previously unlocked upgrades in addition to the windmill shuriken. However, damage taken and boss HP have been increased. Each time you beat the game on New Game+ mode you can play through it again with even stronger enemies.

View a video of the update below:





The Messenger is available now for the Nintedo Switch and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles