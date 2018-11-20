SEGA Ages: Out Run Launches Later This Year for Switch

SEGA Ages: Out Run Launches Later This Year for Switch - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 281 Views

SEGA announced SEGA Ages: Out Run will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in 2018.


The game will have 60 frames per second, support widescreen, the new elements from the Nintendo 3DS version, and three new songs from other Out Run titles.

Thanks Gematsu.

3 Comments

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (1 hour ago)

It would be better if they release Shenmue 1 and 2 on Switch, then you could play it there!

  • +1
No9tro
No9tro (31 minutes ago)

If only it were Outrun 2006 Coast to Coast. A man can dream

  • 0
dx11332sega
dx11332sega (3 hours ago)

Love outrun series definately buying this one

  • 0