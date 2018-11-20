SEGA Ages: Out Run Launches Later This Year for Switch - News

SEGA announced SEGA Ages: Out Run will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in 2018.





The game will have 60 frames per second, support widescreen, the new elements from the Nintendo 3DS version, and three new songs from other Out Run titles.

