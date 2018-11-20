Gungrave VR Gets North American Release Date - News

Publisher XSEED Games announced Gungrave VR will launch for PlayStation VR on December 11 in North America. A release in Europe is also planned.

Here is an overview of the game:

Following the battle against the Orgmen—creatures transformed by the mysterious drug, SEED—Mika Asagi has tracked the manufacturing of the narcotic (along with a whole new Orgman infestation) to South City. With the city streets overrun by these newly formed creatures, Mika requests the assistance of Beyond the Grave (Grave, for short), waking him from 14 years of rest after his previous battle. She hopes for him to use his power to help rid the city streets of the Orgman threat and stop the flow of SEED once and for all.

In Gungrave VR, players take control of Grave with his iconic set of dual guns, Cerberus, and will have to master different playstyles to take down the various foes that stand in his way. Levels consist either of free-moving third-person gameplay or first-person action that includes both stationary and mobile sections, offering players a variety of modes to help put them in the shoes of the resurrected Millennion agent himself. With an array of shooting attacks, close-range strikes using Grave’s coffin, Bullet Time, and more, Gungrave VR brings an authentic Gungrave experience to virtual reality for the very first time.

Key Features:

Multiple Perspectives to Master: Fight through intense levels that are set to either free-moving third-person mode or first-person mode (both stationary and mobile). Each perspective offers new challenges.

Fight through intense levels that are set to either free-moving third-person mode or first-person mode (both stationary and mobile). Each perspective offers new challenges. A Legendary Pedigree: Gungrave VR showcases the return of character designer Yasuhiro Nightow (Trigun), with the original Gungrave designers at Red Entertainment as advisers. Grave and Mika’s designs have been given a thorough upgrade after 14 long years!

Gungrave VR showcases the return of character designer Yasuhiro Nightow (Trigun), with the original Gungrave designers at Red Entertainment as advisers. Grave and Mika’s designs have been given a thorough upgrade after 14 long years! Broad Language Support: Fully-voiced in English and Japanese with text support for English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Chinese, and Japanese.

Fully-voiced in English and Japanese with text support for English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Chinese, and Japanese. Kick Their Ass!: Play on any of three difficulty levels: Normal, Hard, and Kick-Ass. Are you hardcore enough to take down the Orgmen in Kick-Ass mode?

