Dreams Beta Still Coming in 2018 - News

Media Molecule in a blog post revealed the beta for Dreams will still start in 2018.

"Our next stream, taking place on Wednesday 28th November at 5PM GMT will be one of our ever fabulous Kareem Dreams Livestreams!" reads the blog post. "But, this time round there's a twist - Kareem will be building a world for YOU to play around in when the Dreams beta launches later this year. It'll be available in the Dreamiverse for you to build on or remix as you see fit."

Dreams is in development for the PlayStation 4.

