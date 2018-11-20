Forza Horizon 4 Sells an Estimated 481,566 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

The open world racing game from publisher Microsoft Studios and developer Playground Games - Forza Horizon 4 - sold 481,566 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 6.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 223,134 units sold (46%), compared to 195,885 units sold in Europe (41%) and 2,063 units sold in Japan (0%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 70,938 units in the UK, 34,117 units in Germany, and 30,038 units in France.

To compare, Forza Horizon 4 outsold Forza Horizon 3 by 62,628 units. Forza Horizon 3 sold 418,938 units in its first week and 3.89 million units lifetime. Forza Motorsport 7 sold 210,008 units in its first week and 1.35 million units lifetime.

Forza Horizon 4 released for the Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 2.

