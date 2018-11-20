Blade Arcus Rebellion from Shining Announced for Switch and PS4 - News

2D fighting game, Blade Arcus Rebellion from Shining, has been announced for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. It will launch in Japan on March 14, 2019.

Blade Arcus Rebellion from Shining features characters from SEGA's Shining series, including Yuma and Kirika from Shining Resonance Refrain.

