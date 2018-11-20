Kingdom Hearts III Goes Gold - News

Kingdom Hearts III director Tetsuya Nomura announced via Twitter the game has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed.

I'm proud to unveil an extended version of the trailer that's been playing in NA cinemas. And guess what? We've wrapped up development of #KingdomHearts III!

If you haven't had the chance yet, now would be a good time to prep by playing 1.5+2.5 & 2.8. See you next month! - Nomura pic.twitter.com/NvZYBut3WI — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) November 20, 2018

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

