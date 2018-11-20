Resident Evil 2 Licker Gameplay Video Released - News

The PlayStation Underground has released a new 15 minute gameplay video for the remake of Resident Evil 2 that features Claire in the Raccoon City Police Department trying to avoid the Lickers.

View it below:

Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

