Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gets Overview Trailer Featuring The Announcer - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo has released the overview trailer for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that features The Announcer.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the trailer:

Join us for a whirlwind overview of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch, hosted by none other than…The Announcer?! Who better to guide you through the game than the voice of the menus himself! Time to get amped because gaming icons are about to clash in the ultimate showdown you can play anytime, anywhere.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles