Marvel’s Spider-Man Turf Wars DLC Launch Trailer Released

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have released the launch trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man Turf Wars DLC.

After gaining control of equipment left in the wake of Sable International’s military occupation, Hammerhead and his gang have declared war against the other Dons of the Maggia crime family. Spider-Man and Captain of the Police Department of New York Yuri Watanabe must put an end to the violence before the entire city erupts in a turf war.

Sable International has left the city, but local gangs scavenged their bases and weapons. Encounter more powerful enemy types and bases fortified with the stolen Sable International equipment.

Add three new suits to Spidey’s collection, including a unique, highly stylized Spider-Man suit. Collect new items and trophies throughout the new missions and challenges within the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars story.

Stay up-to-date on the city’s reactions to the erupting criminal turf wars through in-game social media feeds, the tenacious city paper the Daily Bugle, and the ever-outspoken J. Jonah Jameson and his podcast, Just the Facts.

The second chapter in the City That Never Sleeps DLC - Turf Wars - for Marvel’s Spider-Man will launch on November 20 for $9.99.

