Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Holiday Costumes Drop November 27 - News

/ 132 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom announced holiday costumes will be coming to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on November 27.

View the trailer of the holiday costumes below:





Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is available now on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles