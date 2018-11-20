Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet Has Differences Between Switch and PS4 Versions - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have have released a list of differences between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions of Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet.

Here is the list of differences:

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune Switch PS4 PS4 Full Ver. Full Ver. Full / F2P Ver. Soft Engine Soft 4D (Soft Engine + HD Rumble) Soft Engine 2.0 VR Paradise × ○

*”VR Passport” required to play Owner Shop Jet Black Fan ○ ×

*”Loosening” occurs through activity ○ Gold Fan ○ × ○ Softening Gel ○ × ○ Save Data Compatibility ×

*Compatible with the Free-to-Play Version due out at a later date × Please check the Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Fortune product page DLC Compatibility Premium Ticket ×

*Compatible with the Free-to-Play Version due out at a later date × Please check the Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Fortune product page Other Paid Content ×

*Compatible with the Free-to-Play Version due out at a later date “VR Passport” and “Costumes” (some excluded) can be downloaded for free if previously purchased Please check the Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Fortune product page Specs Resolution TV Mode: 900p（1600×900）

Handheld Mode: 720p (1280×720) 1080p (1920×1080) 1080p (1920×1080) Frame Rate 30 FPS 60 FPS 60 FPS

○ = Supported

× = Not Supported

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on March 20, 2019 in Japan.

