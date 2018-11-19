Fire Emblem Heroes Adds Fire and Ice Heroes - Ylgr, Surtr - News

Nintendo announced four new special heroes in Fire Emblem Heroes will launch on October 21 at 11m PT / 2am ET / 7am UK. They are apart of Brave Redux.

View a trailer of the new heroes below:

Here is a list of the new heroes: Ylgr

Surtr

Fire Emblem Heroes is out now for iOS and Android.

