Nintendo Dominates Best-Selling Exclusives in US Chart Since 1995

posted 6 hours ago

NPD Group's Mat Piscatella revealed on Twitter the top 10 best-selling exclusive games in the US since 1995. The entire top 10 are all Nintendo games and is ranked by dollar sales and does not include digital sales.

Been digging into exclusives a bit, thought this chart interesting. Best-selling exclusives since The NPD Group tracking began in 1995. I'm sure there's something all these games have in common... trying to put my finger on it. Source: The NPD Group (Updated Chart) pic.twitter.com/g1HMyfSSGW — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 20, 2018

Here is the top 10 list:

Wii Fit Wii Play Mario Kart Wii Wii Fit Plus New Super Mario Bros. Wii New Super Mario Bros (DS) Mario Kart DS Super Mario 64 Super Smash Bros. Brawl Wii Sports Resort

