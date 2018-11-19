Nintendo Dominates Best-Selling Exclusives in US Chart Since 1995 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 965 Views
NPD Group's Mat Piscatella revealed on Twitter the top 10 best-selling exclusive games in the US since 1995. The entire top 10 are all Nintendo games and is ranked by dollar sales and does not include digital sales.
Been digging into exclusives a bit, thought this chart interesting. Best-selling exclusives since The NPD Group tracking began in 1995. I'm sure there's something all these games have in common... trying to put my finger on it. Source: The NPD Group (Updated Chart) pic.twitter.com/g1HMyfSSGW— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 20, 2018
Here is the top 10 list:
- Wii Fit
- Wii Play
- Mario Kart Wii
- Wii Fit Plus
- New Super Mario Bros. Wii
- New Super Mario Bros (DS)
- Mario Kart DS
- Super Mario 64
- Super Smash Bros. Brawl
- Wii Sports Resort
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Not surprising that is dominated completely by Nintendo
Just to note - this list doesn't include bundles, he mentions it in one of the tweet comments. If it did it would include Gran Turismo games and Wii Sports.
Wii and DS were such beasts
Nintendomination, indeed.
They should come back and do this list again in 5-6 years when the Switch is approaching the end of its cycle. We could very well see Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate make this list.
Wii Fit was also one of the most expensive games ever released for home console.
True!
- +1
Whenever anyone suggests that Nintendo shouldn't brand their games with Mario in the title or that the Wii was a failure for them because waggle isn't hardcore.... should be smacked in the face with this list chiseled into a rock.
Did anyone expect anything different? Nintendo is Nintendo.
Aww, I was hoping newer games like Breath of The Wild or Mario Odyssey would be there.
With the amount this top 10 has sold it'll be some task to get on this list these are 20m sellers and such. Yeah they have a chance to get on it but it'll take a while to get there.
- +3
aye with the Switches current number of users you would need those games to be at 100% attach rate to get on the list, BOTW will likely make it on there though if you include the WiiU sales as well.
- 0
By the end of the Switch's life cycle, they both very well could be + a few more.
- +3
Lol all Wii and Mario. Printing money indeed, too bad there's no concrete revenue number attached to these.
No Pokemon? Still surprised Wii Fit Plus sold so well.
Really glad to see Super Mario 64 there. The rest.... eh.
Comments below voting threshold
4 of those games kind of suck and sold due to bundles but the others wow they deserve huge praise :o
- -6
I wonder how far you'd have to go down to get to a non-Nintendo exclusive. I'm guessing one of the Gran Turismo games or Halo?
- +2
“No. Standalone software only. Sales of bundled software are attributed to the hardware.” -NPD
- +1
I see i got downvoted by wii fit fans lol
- 0
No I'd say you got downvoted because bundles aren't included.
- +2
13 Comments